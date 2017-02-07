adidas Redefines Pinnacle Performance Shoe with the New UltraBOOST X

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY — adidas Running today revealed the latest version of its iconic UltraBOOST shoe, designed to give female runners their greatest running experience yet. The new UltraBOOST X is adidas’ pinnacle performance shoe; tailored to the unique shape of the female foot.

The shoe is designed to reflect the foot’s natural running silhouette for an enhanced performance. The ARAMIS system, a motion tracking technology that enables a detailed analysis into the movement of the body, was used to provide adidas innovation teams with the ability to the see exact points where female runners need increased support and where their foot needs room for natural expansion. This process led to the unique design of the UltraBOOST X shoe.



A distinctive Adaptive Arch is introduced, alongside a purposely sculpted midfoot and Primeknit upper, which adapts effortlessly to the changing shape of the foot as she runs. The Primeknit construction wraps underneath the arch of the foot for additional support, with the pattern in the toe area more open to give increased breathability. In addition, the UltraBOOST heel counter features a new narrower design, adapted for a female heel to provide support whilst allowing movement for a free and uninhibited run.



The 100% full length BOOST midsole is proven to provide the best energy return in the industry, and is durable in all temperatures. The Continental Rubber 4-way stretch web outsole was designed for a female gait and provides good traction for urban running, in any condition.



“Based on ARAMIS insights of the female foot, we tailored the leading performance technology of UltraBOOST specifically for women, delivering the most innovative and technical running shoe in an industry leading silhouette,” said Andrew Maestrini, General Manager adidas Running. ”We’re excited to offer the unique experience to female runners around the globe, providing the tools for them to uplift their run.”



The iconic shape of the UltraBOOST gives her the confidence to break her personal barriers, and goals – whether that’s getting out of bed for a run at 5:30am, taking on her first 10k or getting a personal best on her favourite run route.





The UltraBOOST X shoe launches alongside a range of running apparel, including a Primeknit Tee, double layer shorts, running leggings and vests. The collection is designed to coordinate with the unique shoe, whilst working in harmony with the body and running environment.



The new adidas UltraBOOST X retails for $240 and is available for purchase starting February 22 on adidas.ca.



