American Citizen Arrested in Airport Security Breach

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Region of Peel– Officers from the Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a male in relation to a security breach at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On Thursday, April 6, 2017, police responded with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to a security breach in relation to a flight bound for the United States. Investigation revealed a mock-Improvised Explosive Device in a traveler’s suitcase. The Peel Regional Police Explosive Disposal Unit examined the device and determined is was not explosive.

Joseph GALASKA, a 58-year-old American citizen, has been arrested and charged with Mischief. Joseph GALASKA is being held for a bail hearing, to appear at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton. The hearing date is to be determined.



Related posts: