AMRIK AHLUWALIA REAPPOINTED AS PEEL POLICE BOARD CHAIR

courtesy :http://www.peelpoliceboard.ca/board_members.

Brampton – Amrik Singh Ahluwalia was unanimously reelected

as Chair of the Regional Municipality of Peel Police

Services Board at its initial meeting of the year held on

January 27, 2017. Joining him was Norma Nicholson who

was unanimously re-elected Vice-Chair. Both the Chair and

Vice-Chair were elected by their colleagues for the 2017

term. Ahluwalia was first appointed to the Board by the province on February 9,

2011. A former business leader, he retired from Shell Canada as General Manager.

A resident of Brampton, he has a strong volunteer background including working

with the Seva Food Bank in Mississauga. “We, the Board, have been working

diligently to continuously improve the Peel Regional Police, which is already

regarded as one of the best in Canada,” said, Ahluwalia. “So, it is quite humbling to

receive the support of my colleagues to remain Chair as we continue to ensure the

men and women of Peel Regional Police are provided with the tools and support

to best protect and serve the residents of Peel.”



Related posts: