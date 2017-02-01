AMRIK AHLUWALIA REAPPOINTED AS PEEL POLICE BOARD CHAIR
Brampton – Amrik Singh Ahluwalia was unanimously reelected
as Chair of the Regional Municipality of Peel Police
Services Board at its initial meeting of the year held on
January 27, 2017. Joining him was Norma Nicholson who
was unanimously re-elected Vice-Chair. Both the Chair and
Vice-Chair were elected by their colleagues for the 2017
term. Ahluwalia was first appointed to the Board by the province on February 9,
2011. A former business leader, he retired from Shell Canada as General Manager.
A resident of Brampton, he has a strong volunteer background including working
with the Seva Food Bank in Mississauga. “We, the Board, have been working
diligently to continuously improve the Peel Regional Police, which is already
regarded as one of the best in Canada,” said, Ahluwalia. “So, it is quite humbling to
receive the support of my colleagues to remain Chair as we continue to ensure the
men and women of Peel Regional Police are provided with the tools and support
to best protect and serve the residents of Peel.”