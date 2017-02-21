An open letter to Canadians RE: M-103 – Are our Laws failing our Muslim communities?

In my recent engagements with the Muslim communities, they have expressed that

they are fearful of not being treated as other Canadians. What they want is what all

Canadians want, a future for their families and to be able to practice their religion

freely, as other faiths do.

So does Motion 103 achieve this objective for the Muslim Communities?!

Before this can be answered I have one simple question to ask: are the laws that are

in place that protect Canadians from hate speech, hate crimes and violence failing

Muslim Canadians?

The answer is NO, they are not failing them, they are actually designed to protect all

Canadians, and Muslim Canadians must harness these laws to send a message that

they too are protected equally.

However, if you want to be treated equally you must also act equally towards

Canadians of all faiths.

In its current form, motion M-103 has brought a strong division between Canadian

communities, including the Muslim communities themselves. It is the rhetoric given

by the Liberal MPs and Cabinet Ministers that are creating an environment of fear,

anger and confusion.

What needs to be made clear is that most Canadians who are challenging this

motion are not challenging the issues facing the Muslim communities or that racism

does not exist; what they are uncomfortable with in this motion is the fact that it is

favoring one community over others. Even though the motion is written broadly to

include other groups, it highlights only the religion of Islam (Islamophobia),

therefore any debate or mention of this motion will continue to focus on this

religion at the exclusion of others.

It is for this reason why so many of my supporters, including those in the Muslim

community have reached out to us. It is clear, that if the Liberals keep using this

type of rhetoric and push an agenda of divisive politics, it is the Muslim community

that will suffer, and be further ostracized.

In my decades of experience in Parliament, it has always been the case of finding a

compromise from all sides. I find it alarming and very telling of the Liberal caucus

using this motion to divide our country and further harm the very group they are

professing to help.

The blatant use of this issue to politically divide a country was made ever so clear

when Former Minister of Justice, Hon Irwin Cotler, whom I respect deeply and with

whom I have worked on human rights issues, advised the young MP, Iqra Khalid, to

compromise by making the motion broader to include all groups and to use a more

appropriate concept of “anti-Muslim bigotry” which in the larger scope is more

definitive than the ambiguous term “Islamophobia”.

The Liberals’ refusal to compromise and work with everyone to create a motion that

supports ALL groups, reveals that this issue will be used to further the Liberals’

political agenda to gain more favors from the Muslim communities.

Unfortunately for the Liberals, this has caused more of a divide, simply because they

refuse to treat all groups equally. Furthermore, many Muslim supporters have

reached out and expressed their fears if they are seen as being given special

treatment and this will further harm the very group the Liberals are professing to

protect.

So who wins here? No one. Laws are already in place to protect Canadians from hate

speech and hate crimes. Canadians are asking only for equal treatment for all.

As it is, I already supported the e-petition that asked the House of Commons to recognize that extremist individuals do not represent the religion of Islam as well as the

Charter of Inclusiveness which treats all communities equally, brought forth by the

Muslim community, therefore this is not an issue of supporting/not supporting

Muslim Canadians, but that of treating everyone as equals.

That is why in its current form I cannot support this motion, as it promotes

divisiveness.

The Liberals must not make the safety of our Muslim community a political agenda.

The safety of all Canadians is paramount and to play these games is what ultimately

puts everyone at risk.

And finally, to my colleague, Iqra Khalid, it is terrible when you receive hate and

racist mail. I have been subjected to this as well for the last 20 years. My advice is

to focus on those letters that you also received that have told you they too are

appalled at the hate literature levied at you.

As I stated earlier, if you want to be treated equally you must also act equally

towards Canadians of all faiths.



