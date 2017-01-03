Apply now for Parent and Grandparent sponsorship, says MP Sonia Sidhu

Online applications open Jan. 3 to Feb 2

Brampton- As family reunification is a key commitment for the Government of Canada, Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu is reminding community members that the revised online application process opens today. Through this process, residents will be able to complete an application to bring parents and grandparents to Canada through more streamlined process.

Through the new system, 10,000 applicants will be selected from the online system to participate in a complete application process, making the system fairer and responding to comments from part applicants.

“Through this system, every applicant has an equal chance at moving their application to the next step, rather than the rush for submissions we have seen in years past,” MP Sidhu said. “Now, Canadians and permanent residents will have 30 days to submit their applications to participate in this new intake process.”

Applications will be accepted between today, January 3 and February 2. Upon selection to apply, participants will have a period of 90 days to complete their application. This year’s application kit and guide will be available online on January 9.

Those who are not selected to apply this year will have the option indicate their interest to apply again in 2018.

In addition to the parent and grandparent sponsorship application, the Government of Canada announced a new reduction in processing times for spousal reunification applications. “Our Government is working hard to deliver the results Canadians have asked for,” MP Sidhu said. “We know Canada is stronger when we bring families together.”



