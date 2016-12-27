Arrested For Not Staying At Collision Site

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton – Investigators with the Major Collision Bureau have charged a 26 year old male from Brampton with Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision Causing Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm. On Friday at 7:34am, the victim, a 71-year-old male from Brampton, was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot of 400 Queen Street West in the city of Brampton. At the same time, the accused, Hector Santos-Benegas, was reversing his van. The van struck the victim who sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision. The victim was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre where he remains in critical condition. Hector Santos-Benegas, stopped his vehicle, saw the victim as he lay in the parking lot and then drove away. The accused was subsequently arrested, charged and is being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on December 24. Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact investigators at 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.





