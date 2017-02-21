Arts and Culture – What is Important to You in Mississauga? PUBLIC MEETING #4

The arts and cultural experience a city offers is one of the main reasons people choose to live, work or visit a certain place.

The City of Mississauga is making their arts and culture decisions now that will impact the city for the next 10 years.

Now is the time to speak up and share what is important to you. More public art perhaps or more events on Mississauga Celebration Square? More family-friendly cultural activities or accessible art galleries? All ideas were welcome.

The fourth of five public meetings focused on the City’s new Culture Master Plan is happening Tuesday, February 28starting at 6 p.m., details below.

Future Directions Culture Master Plan – Public Meeting

Express your ideas about culture in Mississauga

What: Round table discussions about what makes Mississauga unique and how to make arts and culture better in the city.

Who: City of Mississauga Culture Division staff will facilitate an open discussion where residents can voice their opinions about arts and culture in Mississauga.

When: Tuesday, February 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Malton Community Centre (3540 Morning Star Drive) [MAP]





