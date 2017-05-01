Baahubali 2: The Conclusion garners IRs 400 crore in opening weekend

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” has raked in over IRs 400 crore at the ticket windows in its opening weekend worldwide, according to trade experts. It made IRs 100 crore on its first day of release on April 28, its opening weekend. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted: “Historic Weekend! Here is the Hindi language all-India Friday (IRs 41 crore), Saturday (Rs 40.5 crore), Sunday (Rs 46.5 crore). Grand total Rs 128 crore.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “The wave is unstoppable. ‘Baahubali 2′ creates new record.” Adarsh pointed out how the opening weekend figures of “Baahubali 2″ had surpassed Bollywood biggies such as Salman Khan’s “Sultan” and Aamir Khan’s “Dangal”. ”Sultan” had minted IRs 105.53 crore upon a Wednesday release, and “Dangal” amassed IRs 107.01 crore, he said.





