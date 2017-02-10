Backyard Living Expo Launching in Mississauga

Toronto, Ont. (February 2017) — A one-of-a-kind show is coming to The International Centre in Mississauga this spring, just in time for backyard, patio and barbecue season.

From April 21-23, 2017, grilling enthusiasts, green-thumbers, landscapers, home renovators and virtually anyone with an interest in backyard furniture, patios, decks, and more will come together for a jam-packed weekend at the Backyard Living Expo – an entirely new event in the GTA, that will offer visitors an early look at all of the trendiest backyard products and pieces for 2017.

“We are very excited to be introducing and bringing this new show to the GTA,” says Backyard Living Expo Show Manager Sylvia Franklin. “This will be a great event for backyard and patio lovers to attend and enjoy, learn, drink, eat and be inspired by all the wonderful things the Backyard Living Expo will have to offer.”

The Backyard Living Expo is also filling a void for a much-needed consumer show dedicated to backyard renovations. As staycations become more and more popular among families and young millennials, homeowners are looking for new ways to spruce up their yards for home entertaining, often spending as much as $50-000-$100,000 for complete outdoor kitchens, pools and custom built backyard family rooms.

“This is a growing trend we are seeing among homeowners today,” says Franklin. “The Backyard Living Expo will really cater to these people and households, and will be the perfect place to come draw out ideas, options and inspiration for transforming backyards, patios or balconies into gorgeous outdoor spaces.”

Along with tons of new accessories and products to spot, shop and sample at the expo, the event will also feature numerous demonstrations and presentations from celebrity guest speakers including barbecue guru Chef Ted Reader, international landscape designer and television star Carson Arthur and HGTV’s Kate Campbell. The three-day event will offer attendees the chance to learn about a range of interesting and informative topics from how to host the best backyard party, new barbecue and grilling techniques, to tips for building and designing the backyard of your dreams.

The event will also consist of featured areas including the expo’s main stage, where audience members can listen and learn from the celebrity experts, an outdoor oasis highlighting a beautiful outdoor display, the Springfree Outdoor Play Zone featuring the world’s first Smart Trampoline, and a backyard sips area where visitors can learn about great new beverage recipes and sample wines, beer, spirits and more.

“What a better place to kick-off the spring season than at the Backyard Living Expo,” adds Franklin. “Visitors will learn a lot, be inspired and leave with tons of new and great ideas for their outdoor spaces and yards – no matter how big or small. There will be something for everyone.”

To purchase tickets or obtain more information on the Backyard Living Expo, please visitwww.thebackyardlivingexpo.com. Be sure to ‘Like’ them on Facebook and follow @BackyardExpo on Twitter.





