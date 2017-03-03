Beast Bolster Lineup With Addition of NHL Draft Pick Durocher

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that the club has signed two-way forward and CIS standout Corey Durocher to a Standard Player Contract.

Durocher, 24, is a native of Ottawa, Ontario and just completed his fourth season with Carleton University in the Canadian Interuniversity Sport system.

In four seasons at Carleton from 2013 to 2017, Durocher was a force at both ends of the ice. The 6’2″ forward posted impressive career numbers, including 34 goals and 49 assists with 55 penalty minutes in 90 career games.

He’s just coming off his final year at Carleton, during which he amassed a career-high 11 goals plus eight helpers for 19 points in 22 games during the 2016-17 season.

Chosen 153rd overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Durocher played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League between 2009-10 and 2011-12, the first two years with the Kingston Frontenacs before playing his final year of OHL hockey with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

A consistent player on a game-by-game basis, Durocher played a total of 191 OHL games and lit the lamp 45 times and chipped in with another 49 assists.

In a separate transaction, defenseman Vincent Llorca has been released from his Standard Player Contract. He appeared in one contest with the Beast and was held off the scoresheet.

The Beast are back in action tonight as they face the Kalamazoo Wings for the final time in the 2016-17 season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

