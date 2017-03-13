Beast Complete Wild Comeback to Top Adirondack 9-7 

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK – The Brampton Beast erased two three-goal deficits and exploded to set a new franchise record for goals in a single game as they won a 9-7 thriller over the Adirondack Thunder at the Glens Falls Civic Center on Sunday afternoon.

The win was the team’s 34th of the season and pushed the club to 75 points, both of which are new club records which were originally set during the 2013-14 Central Hockey League campaign.

Jordan Henry (2G, 1A), Luke Pither (1G, 2A) and David Vallorani (3A) each recorded a three-point night for the Beast to pull out of the deadlock and sit alone in second place in the North Division standings.

The Beast were buzzing to start the game and found the back of the net early in the contest. After a mad scramble in front of the Adirondack goal, Jordan Henry, pinching in from the point, located a rebound in front of the goal and slid the puck under the pads of former Beast goaltender Drew Fielding, giving the Beast a 1-0 edge just 1:57 into the game.

The rest of the period, however, belonged to the Thunder as Brock Montgomery netted a goal and Brian Ward added a pair of his own to help the Thunder carry a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Adirondack kept on coming early in the second period. With a man in the box and the Thunder on the power play, James Henry netted his first of the period for a 4-1 lead at 3:06.

But the Beast would not give up. Tim Billingsley settled a puck down at the right side of the blue line and sent a laser of a slap shot on net that eluded Fielding, cutting the Adirondack lead to 4-2 at the 4:47 mark.

Adirondack restored their three-goal lead at the 6:51 mark as James Henry picked up his second goal of the period for a 5-2 lead. The fifth Adirondack goal spelled the end of Fucale’s night, as Andrew D’Agostini entered the game in relief.

The ECHL’s leading goal-scorer David Pacan made it a two-goal game as he cut in front of the goal and redirected a Connor Crisp shot into the goal for his 35th goal of the season at 9:32.

Pacan’s goal sparked the Beast and they kept their foot on the gas throughout the remainder of the second period. Reggie Traccitto made it 5-4 at the 18:11 mark and he unleashed a shot from the point that pinballed through the crowd and beat Fielding cleanly.

Less than a minute later, David Vallorani found a wide open Luke Pither, who sent a blast on goal that found the top corner, tying the game with 1:05 remaining in the second period, giving the Beast all the momentum heading into the final period.

The crazy back-and-forth affair continued into the third period. Jordan Henry pounced on a rebound in front of Fielding and made no mistake, giving the Beast defenseman his second goal of the game and restored the Beast lead at 6-5 just 40 seconds into the final frame.

The resilient Thunder bounced back as Gunnar Hughes pulled the Thunder back into a 6-6 tie at 3:14.

The middle portion of the third period was very evenly played until the Beast pulled ahead with just under five minutes left in the third period. Chris Leveille got just enough of a Luke Pither centering pass and beat Fielding five-hole, giving the Beast their second lead of the period at 15:13.

Less than a minute later, Beast captain Brandon Marino cut in on the right wing and lifted a perfect shot over the glove of Fielding for a two-goal lead at 16:09.

The Thunder pulled Fielding almost immediately after Marino’s goal and made it interesting in the dying minutes as Brian Ward netted his third goal of the game at 16:48, cutting the Beast lead to 8-7.

In the final minute of play, Willie Corrin, attempting to simply clear the puck out of harms way, saw his shot take a fortunate bounce off the glass and roll all the way down the ice and into the empty Adirondack net, sealing the Beast victory with the club’s ninth goal of the game at 19:39.

Andrew D’Agostini played a strong game in relief and earned the win, making 20 saves on 22 shots in 32:33 of ice time. Fielding took the loss with eight goals allowed on 35 shots.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) Chris Leveille (BRM) 2) Brian Ward (ADK) 1) Jordan Henry. In their last three games, the Beast have scored a combined 18 goals. The Beast are alone in second place in the North Division with 75 points, one point back of the first place Reading Royals with a game in hand. The Beast return to the ice on Wednesday, March 15 as they head to Toledo to face the Walleye. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15PM.