Beast Drop Hard-Fought Battle to Walleye in Final Matchup of the Season

TOLEDO, OHIO – The Brampton Beast and the Toledo Walleye engaged in a physical affair on Wednesday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo. While the Beast won the physical battle, slamming their opponents at every turn, Walleye starter Jake Paterson shut the door and made 27 saves as the Beast dropped a 5-1 decision.

Tim Billingsley scored the lone goal for the Beast, who have now completed their season series with the Walleye with a 3-5-1-1 record in ten games against their former division rival.

The Walleye didn’t wait long to start the scoring as Dane Walters scored just 2:41 into the game, beating Beast starting goaltender Andrew D’Agostini for the early lead.

Toledo pushed the lead to 2-0 just a few minutes later as JP Lafontaine picked up his tenth goal of the season at 3:58.

The Beast fought hard and pushed back in a big way. Tim Billingsley joined the offensive rush and took a perfect pass in tight from Chris Leveille and slid the puck between the legs of Paterson for a beautiful goal, Billingsley’s sixth of the season, at 8:47.

Tim Campbell got it back for his first of the year at 14:43, giving the Walleye a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Beast held the lead 15-11 on the shot clock and were the more physical of the two teams, laying big hit after big hit to try to knock the high-flying Walleye off their game.

The Walleye responded by outshooting the Beast 8-0 in the early moments of the second period and pushed the lead to 4-1 shortly thereafter as Tyson Spink beat D’Agostini on a nice shot from a sharp angle at 4:34.

D’Agostini settled into his game in the second period and made several incredible stops, including multiple eye-popping stretch pad saves to keep the game close.

With only 28 seconds remaining in the second period, Beast forward Connor Crisp took the physicality to another level, as he dropped the gloves with Landon Oslanski. He landed several large blows before the duo wrestled each other to the ice.

The Walleye kept coming early in the third period as Nastasiuk scored just 14 seconds into the period to make it 5-1 Toledo.

The Beast dug deep in the third period but Paterson shut the door to prevent the comeback.

D’Agostini played better than his numbers on this night and finished the game with 28 saves, including multiple highlight reel jaw-droppers. Paterson picked up the win with 27 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Nastasiuk 2) Berschbach 1) Lafontaine. Beast forward David Pacan failed to record a point in tonight’s game, snapping his seven-game point streak. The Beast finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Brampton returns to action on Saturday, March 18 as they head to First Arena for their final game against the Elmira Jackals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.





