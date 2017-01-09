Beast Fight Back But Fall to K-Wings

courtesy : ians

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO-The Brampton Beast showed off their resilient streak as David Pacan scored the dramatic game-tying goal with 31 seconds left in the third, but they ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime at the hands of the Kalamazoo Wings as Tanner Sorenson struck for the game winner.

Pacan’s tally on Sunday afternoon at the Powerade Centre ensured that his team would not end their busy three-game weekend without a point to show for their efforts (0-2-1). The Beast fully deserved to earn points in the standings for their effort in this contest as they overall outskated and outplayed their opponent, highlighted by a healthy 32-21 edge on the shot clock.

Chris Leveille scored the other goal for the Beast (19-11-2-2), and Zachary Fucale was solid in net with 18 saves on 21 shots.

Impressively, the Beast did not resemble a fatigued club to any degree in period one as the opening frame of this showdown was played at a frenetic speed. Numerous scoring chances were created off the rush by both clubs because of this breakneck pace.

Leveille drew first blood on the scoreboard for the Beast at 13:53 as he accepted a nifty drop pass from Mathieu Gagnon, before wiring the puck into the top right corner of the Kalamazoo cage with a perfect wrist shot.

Brampton edged the K-Wings 7-5 in shots after 20 minutes.

Momentum was traded between the clubs throughout the middle period. Kalamazoo carried the first five minutes with a strong cycle attack, but the Beast managed to seize the territorial edge back with a couple of man advantage opportunities that placed K-Wings goaltender Joel Martin under siege.

After withstanding Brampton’s power-play pressure, Kalamazoo struck for the equalizer at 10:16. Defenseman Kyle Bushee pounced on a loose puck behind the Brampton net and proceeded to bank it into the net off of Fucale’s pads for his first goal of the year.

The Beast responded with some late scoring chances, but were not able to retake the lead prior to the second intermission. Brampton outshot the K-Wings 14-9 in the second period.

An early power play allowed Kalamazoo an opportunity to take their first lead of this affair. Scott Henegar took advantage of this golden chance for his team as he knocked a backhand shot past Fucale at the 55 second mark to make the score 2-1 Kalamazoo.

Each of the Beast forward lines attacked in droves in a bid to nab the equalizing tally. However, Martin made a series of tremendous saves that left the Brampton attackers shaking their heads.

They finally broke through with Fucale pulled for an extra attacker late in the third period. Willie Corrin blasted a heavy point shot on net, and Pacan managed to locate the juicy rebound and slam the puck into the net to electrify the Beast faithful.

Kalamazoo bounced back from the goal to control the three-on-three overtime period. Sorenson ended the game at 1:26 by tucking the puck past the pad of Fucale after making a nice power move to the net.

Brampton will attempt to snap its three-game losing skid next Friday as they visit the K-Wings at the Wings Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

Notes: Brampton went 0-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. David Pacan’s 21 goals are tied for the second most in the ECHL with Brendan O’Donnell of the Florida Everblades. Brampton has now dropped seven straight games to the K-Wings.

