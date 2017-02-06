Beast Goaltender D’Agostini Signs PTO with AHL’s Marlies 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that goaltender Andrew D’Agostini has earned a call up to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

D’Agostini, a 23-year-old Toronto native, has appeared in 11 games for the Beast thus far this season and his strong play has resulted in a 6-3-1-0 record and a steady 3.17 goals against average and a .892 save percentage.

In his most recent appearance, D’Agostini was electric and made 29 saves to help his team to a 7-3 victory over the Elmira Jackals at the Powerade Centre on Friday night.

The Marlies have two games remaining on a three-game homestand. They host the Syracuse Crunch at Ricoh Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 at 1:00PM. The Utica Comets come to Toronto on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00PM.

Brampton is back at the Powerade Centre for their next game on Friday, February 10 as they host the Toledo Walleye at 7:15PM.