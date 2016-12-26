Beast Head into Christmas Break With Massive 6-1 Win Over Komets 

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA – The Brampton Beast ended their pre-Christmas schedule with the most complete game they have played all season.

Six different skaters found the back of the net for Brampton and netminder Andrew D’Agostini allowed just one goal on 12 shots against as the Beast thrash the Fort Wayne Komets 6-1 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Brandon Marino, Chris Leveille and David Vallorani each recorded a goal and an assist while Luke Pither notched three assists for the Beast, who will enter the Christmas break having swept a four-game road trip.

The Beast came out flying early in the first period and peppered Komets starter Garrett Bartus with four shots in the opening minute alone.

It didn’t take long for the Beast to break through the netminder’s armour. Beast captain and former Komet Brandon Marino pounced on a juicy rebound and roofed home his ninth goal of the season just 8:24 into the game.

Fort Wayne briefly tied the game with four minutes remaining in the period as Mike Embach one-timed a perfect shot beyond the reach of Beast starter D’Agostini for a shorthanded tally at 16:00.

The Beast then responded with their best four minutes of hockey they have played all season.

With Komets forward Brady Vail in the penalty box for high-sticking, another former Komet Chris Auger made his former team pay, tumbling a slow rebound beyond the outstretched arm of Bartus to restore the Beast lead just 28 seconds after Embach’s tally at 16:28.

The Beast kept their foot on the gas and made it a 3-1 game just over two minutes later. Chris Leveille entered the Fort Wayne zone with blazing speed on the left wing side and sent a laser of a wrist shot into the top corner over the glove hand of Bartus, pushing the Beast lead to 3-1 at 18:55.

The first period scoring wasn’t done there. Willie Corrin settled down a puck on the left side of the blue line and sent a perfect, seeing-eye wrist shot on goal that got through a screen and beat the goaltender cleanly, giving the Beast a 4-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Beast goal spelled the end of the night for Bartus. He allowed four goals on 22 shots against. Eric Hartzell entered the game in relief.

In the second period, simply put, the Beast put on a defensive clinic. All period long, the stingy Beast defense used active sticks to continuously break up every Fort Wayne offensive opportunity, giving the Beast a three-goal lead heading into the final frame, allowing only six shots on goal in the second.

The Beast continued their offensive onslaught in the third period and didn’t wait long to net their fifth tally of the night. David Vallorani found some room between the post and the pads of Hartzell and squeezed the puck just over the line, giving Vallorani his 17th goal of the season at 2:56.

The Beast continued their dominance at both ends of the ice and held the Komets to just two shots on goal in the third period.

Brandon MacLean got into the scoring action at the 11:54 mark of the final period, capitalizing on a 2-on-1 off a beautiful pass from Vallorani for his 10th goal of the season.

D’Agostini may not have faced many shots but he was rock solid between the pipes for the Beast and made 11 saves to collect his second consecutive victory.

The Beast will now take a few days off for the holidays before heading to Toledo to face the Walleye on December 30.

Notes: The Beast finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Molson Three Stars: 3) Chris Leveille 2) Brandon Marino 1) Luke Pither.