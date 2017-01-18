BHUPINDER SIDHU FROM BRAMPTON GETS CONGRESS TICKET FROM LUDHIANA SOUTH

BRAMPTON – Bhupinder Sidhu, who is a well known businessman in brampton has

gone to Punjab India and will be contesting elections under the Congress ticket

from Ludhiana South. Sidhu left for India to contest in the upcoming Punjab legislative

assembly elections and bring real change. Earlier Dev Mann From Edmonton, Canada also got

ticket from Aam Admi Party to fight in the upcoming Punjab elections.



The Punjab assembly has 117 seats and Sikhs make up the majority of its 28

million people. The election will also serve as a litmus test for the popularity of

Modi’s BJP that has an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal party. This also is the first

election after the announcement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra

Modi’s demonetization policy to fight against tax evaders and the

corrupt. Opposition parties who have hit Modi policy of note ban are

claiming to make it a major election issue and try to win in the state.



