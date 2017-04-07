Billingsley to Join AHL’s IceCaps 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that defenseman Tim Billingsley has signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.

Billingsley, a 27-year-old Ottawa, Ontario native, has been enjoying his best season as a professional with the Beast this season. A seventh round draft selection of the Phoenix Coyotes in 2008, Billingsley has appeared in 60 games for the Beast this season, and scored six goals while adding 21 assists for 27 points while adding 36 penalty minutes.

The 2016-17 season is the second as a member of the Beast for Billingsley. Last season, the 6’2″ defenseman played 53 games and lit the lamp three times while chipping in with seven assists and 37 penalty minutes.