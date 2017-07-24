Body of Female Located in Brampton Positively Identified

Peel Region - On July 20, 2017, Peel Regional Police commenced an investigation into a reported missing female party identified as 28 year old Kara CLARK from the City of Brampton.

Kara CLARK was last seen on July 18, 2017 at 1:00 am departing a residence in the area of Castlemore Road and Humber West Parkway, Brampton.

On July 21, 2017 at 2:36 pm, Peel Regional Police received a call reporting a female body had been located in a greenbelt area to the west of the intersection of Castlemore Road and Humber West Parkway, Brampton. Investigators have subsequently positively confirmed the identity of the female as that of 28 year old Kara CLARK.

The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of the investigation.



