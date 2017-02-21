BOLLYWOOD DANCE AFFICIONADOS GET THE UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO TRAIN WITH ACE BOLLYWOOD CHOREOGRAPHERS –SHAMPA GOPIKRISHNA AND NISHANT BHAT

TORONTO, CANADA (February 21, 2017): Sanskriti Arts Ensemble, with Imagebuilderz as media partners, are all set to present the second chapter of Dance Diaries with Bollywood choreographers Shampa Gopikrishna and Nishant Bhat. This year also, Dance Diaries presents a unique opportunity for Bollywood dance aficionados to learn the art of popular dance and get a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform with the choreographers live on stage during a final showcase.

The announcement was made at the Open House for Sanskriti Arts that took place at their new dance studio in Mississauga on February 11, covered by ATN, their exclusive TV media partner. The Open House showcased a day-long event filled with an array of dance performances including Bollywood, Yoga, Kathak, Hip Hop and Latin Fusion as well as Yoga. Participants got the opportunity to learn all the shades of dance, yoga, and empowerment. Besides performances, the Open House also had free sampling of food as well as an assortment of giveaways including hampers, gift baskets, water bottles, mugs and jewelry.

“We wanted to initiate a place of belonging for the community, something they could call their own,” says Puja Amin, director of Sanskriti Arts Ensemble, while announcing the next chapter of Dance Diaries. “We want to provide positivity through fitness and movement.”

The new studio will be the space for Dance Diaries with the B-town dance experts who will train participants during a two day dance workshop (March 23-24) and an intensive dance workshop (March 25), ultimately culminating in a Grand Finale performance at the Maja Prentice Theatre in Mississauga onMarch 25.

“Dance Diaries is a promise I made to my students that they will get opportunities to train with the best talent Bollywood and the dance industry has to offer,” says Amin.

“Last year, we had the legendary Saroj Khan, training students’ right here in Toronto, and this year we have Shampa Gopikrishna and Nishant Bhat. All I can say is every chapter of Dance Diaries will keep getting bigger and better,” she added.

Shampa Gopikrishna, daughter of legendary Kathak maestro, Natraj Gopikrishna, has twice won the Indian version of Dancing With the Stars, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, with Gurmeet Chaudhury and Ashish Sharma. She has also choreographed the popular song Pinga from Bajirao Mastani, Ang Laga De from Ram Leela and Malang from Dhoom3 among others. She is currently working for the Hollywood movie, Heartbeats as Indian choreographer.

Nishant Bhat is a popular choreographer well known to ardent lovers of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, Just Dance and Dance Plus. He is trained in Kathak, Indian folk and Latin Ballroom. Bhat has also worked as an assistant choreographer for popular Bollywood foot-tapping tunes including Cutiepieand Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Love Ki Ghanti from Besharam and Ek Number Ek Number from Sanam Teri Kasam.

“This is a unique opportunity being provided for kids and adults from the Indian diaspora who will be trained by the Best of the Best of choreographers. They will add to their repertoire while learning new techniques and styles of dance through Dance Diaries. And with Shampa and Nishant, we are able to bring some flavor of Bollywood to the GTA,” says Renu Mehta, president of Imagebuilderz.

The workshops will take place at the Sanskriti Arts Dance and Fitness Studios in Mississauga and will be conducted for kids and adults. The Kid’s Class will take in age groups five to 11 years and the Adult’s Class will take in age groups 12 and above.

The workshop will run for three days from March 23 to March 25 with the final showcase taking place on the evening of March 25 in Mississauga, where students, who have been part of the workshop for at least two sessions, will get the exclusive opportunity to perform live on stage with Shampa Gopikrishna and Nishant Bhat.

For registration visit: http://app.mainstreetsites. com/dmn2092/classes.htm?sem= 18611#sem

About Shampa Gopikrishna

Shampa Gopikrishna is the daughter of legendary Kathak exponent, Natraj Gopikrishna. She has twice won the popular Indian reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and has choreographed a number of Bollywood songs including Pinga from Bajirao Mastani, Malang from Dhoom 3 and Ang Laga De from Ram Leela among others. Shampa is a trained Kathak dancer and well versed in Modern, Contemporary, Jazz, Hip Hop as well as the Latin American forms of dance. She is also trained in the various Indian folk dance styles such as Chhau and Kalaripayatu as well as can perform aerial acrobats with ease. Shampa is currently working as an Indian choreographer for a Hollywood movie, Heartbeats directed by Duane Adler. She is also the director of choreography on dancewithmadhuri.com, an online dance academy run by Madhuri Dixit.

About Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat is popular choreographer who is known for his participation in Indian dance reality shows. He has been part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Nach Baliye, Just Dance, Boogie Woogie, Dance Plus, Super Dancer as well as So You Think You Can Dance – India, to name a few. Bhat is trained in Kathak, Indian folk and Latin Ballroom. He is currently learning Bellydance. Bhat has been an assistant choreographer for popular Bollywood songs Cutipie andChanna Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Love ki Ghanti from Besharam and Ek Number Ek Number Sanam Teri Kasam among others.

About Sanskriti Arts

Established in 2003, Sanskriti Arts is the brainchild of Puja Amin who has brought together performers with a passion for dance and extreme drive to explore their potential. Under her tutelage, the company takes pride in raising awareness of the various forms of South Asian dance, spread Indian culture and ethnicity through traditional and contemporary dance and music performances. They have been a pioneer in authentic South Asian Entertainment including classical, folk and Bollywood repertoire. The Sanskriti Arts Ensemble has performed in concerts and music videos for Falguni Pathak, Boman Irani, Lisa Ray, Jonita Gandhi, Sukhwinder Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor amongst others.

About Imagebuilderz

Established in 2008, Imagebuilderz has risen to become one of Canada’s premier PR and Communications agency, representing many of the country’s leading business institutions and organizations. Imagebuilderz expertise is in Media Relations campaigns, PR and Promotion, Marketing and Advertising and Community Outreach. Imagebuilderz is tapped into the diverse South Asian communities and has unmatched connections with the country’s premier associations, media outlets, professionals, businesses and advocacy support groups, at both the national and provincial level.



