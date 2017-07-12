Brampton MPs celebrate community at BBQ in Chinguacousy Park

Brampton Liberal Associations host second annual event.

Brampton – Brampton’s Liberal MPs gathered with community members in

Chinguacousy Park today for the Second Annual Community Appreciation

Barbeque. The event, hosted by four Brampton Liberal associations, was

a chance for the MPs to reconnect with community members in a fun and

celebratory way.

The event included speeches by Mr. Raj Grewal, Ms. Sonia Sidhu, Ms.

Kamal Khera, and Ms. Ruby Sahota as well as special guest Hon.

Minister Navdeep Bains.

Approximately 2,000 residents attended to meet with their Members of

Parliament, and enjoy the summer weather in Brampton’s central and

well-loved park. Each MP took the opportunity to thank their

supporters, volunteers, staff and their respective Brampton Liberal

riding associations for their dedication of time and energy to keep

the Liberal flag waving in Brampton.

Following the celebrations on July 1st, of Canada’s 150, the

festivities continued with special recognition of the 35th anniversary

of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The MPs told community members that while they represent different

parts of Brampton, they work as one team to serve the people of the

city. All Brampton residents are encouraged to reach out to their MPs,

who are working hard on their behalf day after day.

The Brampton Liberal associations held this event in support of the

Parliamentarians, and to celebrate the work they have done in Ottawa

for their community.



