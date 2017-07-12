Brampton MPs celebrate community at BBQ in Chinguacousy Park
Brampton Liberal Associations host second annual event.
Brampton – Brampton’s Liberal MPs gathered with community members in
Chinguacousy Park today for the Second Annual Community Appreciation
Barbeque. The event, hosted by four Brampton Liberal associations, was
a chance for the MPs to reconnect with community members in a fun and
celebratory way.
The event included speeches by Mr. Raj Grewal, Ms. Sonia Sidhu, Ms.
Kamal Khera, and Ms. Ruby Sahota as well as special guest Hon.
Minister Navdeep Bains.
Approximately 2,000 residents attended to meet with their Members of
Parliament, and enjoy the summer weather in Brampton’s central and
well-loved park. Each MP took the opportunity to thank their
supporters, volunteers, staff and their respective Brampton Liberal
riding associations for their dedication of time and energy to keep
the Liberal flag waving in Brampton.
Following the celebrations on July 1st, of Canada’s 150, the
festivities continued with special recognition of the 35th anniversary
of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The MPs told community members that while they represent different
parts of Brampton, they work as one team to serve the people of the
city. All Brampton residents are encouraged to reach out to their MPs,
who are working hard on their behalf day after day.
The Brampton Liberal associations held this event in support of the
Parliamentarians, and to celebrate the work they have done in Ottawa
for their community.