Bryan Adams and Russell Peters to Host CTV’s Broadcast of THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS, April 2 

– CTV and The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today that iconic rocker Bryan Adams and megastar comedian Russell Peters are set to take the stage as co-hosts of CTV’s broadcast of THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS . Adams and Peters take the reins as previously announced host Michael Bublé steps down to focus on his family.

Bringing a mix of rock-and-roll and irreverence to THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS stage, Adams and Peters play host to an impressive list of performers, including A Tribe Called Red, Alessia Cara, Arkells, Ruth B, Sarah McLachlan, Shawn Mendes, and The Strumbellas. Canada’s most exciting night in music airs live in 4K from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on CTV and CTV GO on Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET (visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times). Additional performer and presenter announcements forTHE 2017 JUNO AWARDS will be released in the coming weeks.

“I’m honoured to be co-hosting this year’s JUNO AWARDS alongside Russell Peters. We have an incredible music community in Canada and this is the night we celebrate its success,” said Adams.

“Third time’s a charm! And who better to share the stage with than Bryan Adams?! I’m actually really excited to be back, and looking so forward to making THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS a memorable one,” said Peters.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Michael – we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future,” said Mike Cosentino, Senior Vice-President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “We are thrilled that his friends Bryan and Russell have stepped up to host this year’s broadcast and have no doubt they will deliver an unforgettable show.”