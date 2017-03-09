Bryan Adams and Russell Peters to Host CTV’s Broadcast of THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS, April 2 

“Our thoughts continue to be with Michael – we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future,” said Mike Cosentino, Senior Vice-President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “We are thrilled that his friends Bryan and Russell have stepped up to host this year’s broadcast and have no doubt they will deliver an unforgettable show.”

“Third time’s a charm! And who better to share the stage with than Bryan Adams?! I’m actually really excited to be back, and looking so forward to making THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS a memorable one,” said Peters.

With a career spanning over 40 years, rock superstar Adams won his first JUNO award for Male Vocalist of the Year for Cuts Like a Knife in 1983. Thirty-four years and 18 JUNO awards later, Adams’ celebrated career also includes a Grammy award, two Ivor Novello songwriting awards, and, in 2006, an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He is also an Officer of both the Order of Canada and British Columbia, and won the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2010. Also an established and world-renowned photographer, this marks Adams debut as host of

As unpredictable as he is hilarious, Peters returns to the JUNO stage for a third time following his Gemini Award-winning performance as host at THE 2008 JUNO AWARDS in Calgary, and repeat turn as host of THE 2009 JUNO AWARDS in Vancouver. Recently named in Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Stand Up Comics of All Time list, Peters started doing stand-up in 1989 at the age of 19 at open mics in his native Toronto. As the first-ever comedian to produce and star in his own Netflix special, Notorious, in 2013, Peters latest special Almost Famous was recorded at Toronto’s historic Massey Hall during his hugely successful Almost Famous World Tour, which took him to over 120 cities across 25 countries. Peters has also been busy over the past twelve months with appearances in the Oscar-nominated The Jungle Book, TV series Life in Pieces, the feature filmSupercon, indie feature Public Schooled, and The Clapper with Ed Helms and Tracy Morgan, which will have its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. Now, Peters is set to launch and star in his first scripted series, CraveTV’s THE INDIAN DETECTIVE. Developed in partnership with CTV, the series is currently in production in Cape Town, Mumbai, and Toronto.

A new block of tickets have been released for THE 2017 JUNO AWARDS broadcast. They are available starting at $59 through the Canadian Tire Centre Box Office, by phone at 1-877-788-3267 and online at ticketmaster.ca.