Canada adds 54,000 jobs in December 2016

OTTAWA – Employment rose by 54,000 (+0.3%) in December, the

result of gains in full-time work. The unemployment rate increased

0.1 percentage points to 6.9%, as more people participated in the

labour market. In the fourth quarter of 2016, employment increased

by 108,000 (+0.6%), the largest increase since the second quarter

of 2010. This followed a gain of 62,000 (+0.3%) in the third

quarter. In the 12 months to December, employment gains totalled

214,000 or 1.2%, compared with a growth rate of 0.9% observed

over the same period one year earlier. A year-end review is presented

in a separate section below. In December, employment

increased among women aged 25 to 54. There was little overall

employment change among the other demographic groups.

Quebec and British Columbia recorded increases in employment,

while there was little change in the other provinces. More people

were employed in professional, scientific and technical services,

and in health care and social assistance. At the same time, employment

declined in agriculture. The number of employees increased

in both the public and private sectors in December, while

self-employment was little changed.



In December, employment for women aged 25 to 54 rose by 31,000.

As more women in this age group searched for work, their unemployment

rate increased 0.2 percentage points to 5.4%. Employment

was little changed for men aged 25 to 54, and their unemployment

rate was virtually unchanged at 6.2%.



Despite little employment change among people aged 55 and older,

their unemployment rate increased 0.5 percentage points to 6.2%

as more people in this age group searched for work. Employment

among youths aged 15 to 24 was little changed in December, and

their unemployment rate was essentially unchanged at 12.6%.



