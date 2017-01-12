Canada adds 54,000 jobs in December 2016
OTTAWA – Employment rose by 54,000 (+0.3%) in December, the
result of gains in full-time work. The unemployment rate increased
0.1 percentage points to 6.9%, as more people participated in the
labour market. In the fourth quarter of 2016, employment increased
by 108,000 (+0.6%), the largest increase since the second quarter
of 2010. This followed a gain of 62,000 (+0.3%) in the third
quarter. In the 12 months to December, employment gains totalled
214,000 or 1.2%, compared with a growth rate of 0.9% observed
over the same period one year earlier. A year-end review is presented
in a separate section below. In December, employment
increased among women aged 25 to 54. There was little overall
employment change among the other demographic groups.
Quebec and British Columbia recorded increases in employment,
while there was little change in the other provinces. More people
were employed in professional, scientific and technical services,
and in health care and social assistance. At the same time, employment
declined in agriculture. The number of employees increased
in both the public and private sectors in December, while
self-employment was little changed.
In December, employment for women aged 25 to 54 rose by 31,000.
As more women in this age group searched for work, their unemployment
rate increased 0.2 percentage points to 5.4%. Employment
was little changed for men aged 25 to 54, and their unemployment
rate was virtually unchanged at 6.2%.
Despite little employment change among people aged 55 and older,
their unemployment rate increased 0.5 percentage points to 6.2%
as more people in this age group searched for work. Employment
among youths aged 15 to 24 was little changed in December, and
their unemployment rate was essentially unchanged at 12.6%.