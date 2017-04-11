Canada Wide Warrant Issued by Investigators from Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau

Mississauga – Investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation into a murder of a 17 year-old man.

On Sunday February 7, 2016, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a call in the area of Derry Road and Airport Road in Mississauga for an altercation at a business establishment. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Sharmarke FARAH, a 17 year-old resident of Toronto.

On Monday April 10, 2017, investigators from Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau issued a Canada Wide Warrant for the arrest of Mohamud KHEYRE, a 20 year-old male for 1st Degree Murder.

Mohamud KHEYRE is described as male, Somali decent, dark complexion, 20 years of age, 6’5” feet tall, 200 pounds with a heavy build.



