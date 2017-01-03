Canadian Alaa Al Muhandis killed in Istanbul terror attack 

Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people killed in Turkey by a shooter on New Year’s eve in what is being called a terror attack. The attack took place at a popular Istanbul nightclub, Reina around 1:15am. The news was given to the family by Alaa’s husband to her brother Mohammad Al Muhandis on Monday. Turkish authorities have also confirmed reports of Alaa’s death. Mohammad says he is not sure how to share the news with his mother as he is still in shock himself for not knowing she was in Istanbul. Mohammad informed Alaa was in Jordan for the last two months visiting a sick friend and he spoke to her either on December 29 or 30. Alaa is the mother of two and lived with her husband in Milton.