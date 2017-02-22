Canadian International AutoShow celebrates true heroes

courtesy : ians

TORONTO, Ont. (February 21, 2017) — The men and women who dedicate their lives to keeping Canadians safe will be in the spotlight on Wednesday, Feb. 22nd at the 2017 Canadian International AutoShow.

Heroes Welcome Day at the AutoShow will honour and celebrate police officers, firefighters, paramedics and armed forces personnel with a special discounted ticket offer. Special programming for the day will also allow members of the public to meet emergency workers from various services and learn about the important work they do.

A selection of emergency service vehicles — including a fire truck, a St. John Ambulance first responder truck and police cars — will be showcased outside the MTCC South Building’s entrance for kids and adults alike to see up close. At noon there will be a photo opportunity in front of the vehicle display with OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes and members of the OPP, St. John Ambulance and Toronto Fire Services.

The AutoShow Live Stage — a new feature at this year’s show — will host a variety of Heroes Welcome Day presentations in the afternoon, including:

1 p.m. Coming in Sept. 2017: The Invictus Games.

2 p.m. An OPP presentation by Commissioner Hawkes on the OPP mission.

4 p.m. First responders, firefighters talk about their work, including Anthony Lea, a St. John Ambulance Veteran; Thomas Hunse, Captain of Special Operations with Toronto Fire Service; and others.

In addition to these events, visitors to the show will be able to meet some furry heroes from the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program and take pictures of them. As signature sponsor of the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program, Subaru Canada, Inc. is proud to welcome some of the Therapy Dog teams to its booth on Level 300 of the MTCC’s North Building between noon and 8 p.m.

Heroes Welcome Day follows four record-setting days packed with fun and excitement at this year’s AutoShow, which runs until Sunday, Feb. 26th.

The AutoShow welcomed more than 180,000 visitors during the first four days of its 10-day run, setting records for each day and boosting overall attendance by 20% over the same period last year.

Some of the highlights from Day 5 of the Show on Tuesday included:

Finalists in the AutoShow’s Muscle Car Matchup getting filmed by the Discovery Channel with Peter Klutt of Legendary Motorcar Company for a future TV show.

Thousands of visitors taking advantage of Super Tuesday discounted ticket rates to take in the action.

Several fascinating presentation on the AutoShow LiveStage, including a TADA panel featuring young Canadian race drivers discussing their journeys, the University of Waterloo discussing automotive research, a TADA panel focusing on how university students are reshaping the road, and the Oshawa-based University of Ontario Institute of Technology talking about the research carried out in its full-size wind tunnel.

The Canadian International AutoShow is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre between February 17th and 26th. Please visit autoshow.ca for more information. Follow us on Instagram @cdnintlautoshow, chat with us on Snapchat at autoshowcanada, Like us on Facebook and join the conversation on Twitter @autoshowcanada with the hashtags #AutoShowOhCanada and #CIAS2017.

