Canadian music legends and first time nominees lead winner’s
List at the 2017 JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards in Ottawa
Canadian music industry gather for a spectacular night
of celebration and camaraderie
Leonard Cohen, Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip receive Academy
nods for evening’s top awards
Fifteen first time nominees took home their first JUNOS
Bell Media President, Randy Lennox, presented with
Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award
Drake received International Achievement Award
The evening was a big night for rock legends Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip, winning Adult Alternative Album of the Year and Rock Album of the Year, respectively. Downie’s solo project, Secret Path, also took home Recording Package of the Year.
The industry also recognized the immense talent from Canada’s emerging artists, with first time nominees taking the stage for 15 of the 34 awards handed out: Bit Funk, Bria Skonberg, Jason Dufour, Jazz Cartier, Johnathan Shedletzky/Isis Essery/Jeff Lemire, Jordan Nobles, Kaytranada, Laurence Nerbonne, Mandroid Echostar, Okavango African Orchestra, Quantum Tangle, The East Pointers, The Dirty Nil, The Fretless, and William Prince, all took home their first JUNO statuettes.
Additional highlights of the evening include the presentation of three special awards: The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, presented by Kiefer Sutherland to Bell Media President and music industry veteran Randy Lennox. The International Achievement Award, given to Drake in recognition of his exemplary year for the success of his 2016 album, Views. Past recipients of this award include Bryan Adams, Alanis Morissette, Céline Dion, Shania Twain and Sarah McLachlan. Lastly, the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award, handed out by Bruce Cockburn to Buffy Sainte-Marie for her lifelong work to protect and enrich indigenous culture.