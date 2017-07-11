Canadian Muslim Convention – “Jalsa Salana” – Comes to a Successful Conclusion 

Canada’s largest and longest running Muslim convention took place this weekend from July 7-9 at the International Centre in Mississauga. The three-day event featured a press Q&A with scholars, unique Islamic exhibition, scholarly addresses on the true, peaceful teachings of Islam and much more.

Over 20,000 participants from around the world attended this dynamic event. This year’s annual convention included a special press conference in which media asked pertinent questions regarding increased social conflict and Islam’s response to contemporary issues.

While discussing solutions to counter extremist ideology, Imam Azhar Haneef, Representative of the Caliph, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, at the convention. Imam Haneef described that the youth are susceptible to extremist radicalization, “their (extremist groups) entire concept of Islam is illiterate. If the youth are provided a true understanding of Islam, they would never commit any violent acts”.

Continuing his statement, Imam Azhar Haneef emphasized that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is dedicated to countering youth radicalization through education and outreach efforts. “We have been engaged in outreach efforts for decades, dating back to the very founding of our community. We are a community of peace, and love for humanity,” said Imam Haneef.

National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, Mr. Lal Khan Malik, explained that although claiming to represent Islam, violent extremists have nothing to do with the religion of Islam. “Over 20,000 attendees at this convention we are able to show Canadians the true and peaceful teachings of Islam” said Malik.

This year the prestigious Sir Muhammad Zafrulla Khan Award for Distinguished Public Service was awarded to Peter Mansbridge. This event was live streamed by Muslim Television Ahmadiyya Canada, a division of the world’s largest global Muslim TV channel. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at strives to uphold and maintain the Canadian values of peace, love, and harmony through conducting such gatherings like Jalsa Salana Canada.