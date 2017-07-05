Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, July 6, 2017
You are here: Home » Uncategorized » Canadian Teacher and husband shot dead in New Mexico
  • Follow Us!

Canadian Teacher and husband shot dead in New Mexico 

Posted: 11:11 am, July 5, 2017 by admin
Capture

Police in New Mexico are investigating after a woman they say is originally from Canada was found dead, along with her husband, inside a vehicle parked on the shoulder of an interstate highway. The bodies of Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, and Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, were found in a blue Dodge pickup last Thursday. Officers spotted the vehicle while responding to an unrelated incident, New Mexico State CBC news reported.

Related posts:

Posted in:  Uncategorized