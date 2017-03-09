Canadian Tire Jumpstart partners with CIMA School Cricket

Canadian Tire Jumpstart program helped launch the second annual Elementary Schools Cricket tournament for the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board.

Building on the great success of the inaugural tournament that attracted 12 teams, the tournament has expanded to 18 teams this year. The Jumpstart funded program encompasses school teacher certification, equipment and in-class support followed by the inter-school tournament. Addressing the key elements required to support the exponential growth of cricket in schools the program has trained over 100 teachers from the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board.

The program has helped over 2000 children to learn cricket and today’s event helped provide over 200 children to experience a new and emerging sport through friendly competition. “I am delighted to be here and witness how the program has helped young children learn a new sport and engage in physical activity. The Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is proud to partner with CIMA and HWDSB to introduce cricket in schools”, said Harry Bell Regional Manager Regional Manager Hamilton-Niagara, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

Related posts: