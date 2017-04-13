Capt Amarinder Singh has said he will not meet Canadian Defence Minister-Harjit Sajjan

COURTESY: ians

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said he will not meet Canadian Defence Minister-Harjit Sajjan. Capt Amarinder Singh also called Harjit Sajjan a Khalistan sympathiser. He also said if Trudeau is a liberal, why does he not let him speak to the Punjabis in Canada. Meanwhile, Canadian High Commission in India in a statement has said that Capt Amarinder’s remarks on Canadian ministers are disappointing and inaccurate’. It also stated: “We regret that Chief Minister of Punjab is unavailable to meet with Canada’s Minister of Defence. But Punjab Chief Minister is welcome to visit Canada.” It is noteworthy that Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is visiting India and Punjab these days.



Related posts: