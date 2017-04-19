Captain Amarinder lists Harinder Malhi as Khalistani sympathiser; I am a Sikh, replies Harinder on Channel Y

MPP HARINDER MALHI AT CHANNEL Y STUDIOS WITH GROUP EDITOR AND CEO - Y MEDIA YUDHVIR JASWAL AND SENIOR JOURNALIST VIKRAM CHOWDHARY

MISSISSAUGA: MPP Harinder Malhi was invited over the weekend by Channel Y to give details of her motion on 1984 Sikh riots. The interview was conducted by Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia. Malhi moved a private member`s motion in the Ontario assembly a couple of days back seeking the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as ‘genocide’ that was passed by 34 votes in favour and five against, accounting for just about a third of the Assembly`s total strength of 107. The motion was rejected by the Indian government. “We reject this misguided motion which is based on a limited understanding of India, its constitution, society,

ethos, rule of law and the judicial process,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay. He said the views of the Indian government “have been conveyed to the government and political leadership in Canada.” Explaining her point of view, Malhi said her motion on 1984 was different from the one brought in the parliament by Ontario NDP Deputy leader Jagmeet Singh as it talked more about truth and reconciliation. During this live and interactive session, several community members commended her effor ts while others also criticized her. One caller asked if she brought the motion to get political mileage. Replying to this concern, Malhi said: “My

Motion on 1984 is not for any political gains.” She said it was brought to condemn all forms of communal violence, hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance in India and anywhere else in the world, including the 1984 genocide that was perpetrated against the Sikhs throughout India. Thus Malhi said she called on all sides to embrace truth, justice and reconciliation. On another question posed to her by a caller that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder has listed her as a Khalistani sympathiser, Malhi did not clearly address the issue but replied that she was a Sikh and has been taught

those values.



