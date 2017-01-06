Celebrate the Start of 2017 at the Mayor’s New Year’s Levee!

Join Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Members of Council as they celebrate the start of 2017 at the Mayor’s New Year’s Levee. The Levee is an annual event in Mississauga, and an opportunity for the community to meet the Mayor and Members of Council. Enjoy local entertainment, a free skate on the Mississauga Celebration Square ice rink, an information fair, tasty treats and more.

What

2017 Mayor’s New Year’s Levee

When*

Sunday, January 15, 2017, from 2 to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free public skate (weather permitting)

1:30 to 4 p.m. Information Fair (including displays from Mississauga Fire & Emergency Services and Peel Regional Police)

2 to 3:15 p.m. Welcome and remarks followed by Meet & Greet with Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Members of Council

Who

Mayor Crombie

Members of Council

Mississauga MPs and MPPs

Representatives from Mississauga Fire & Emergency Services, Peel Regional Police and Peel EMS

Where

Mississauga Civic Centre

300 City Centre Drive

The Meet & Greet will take place inside Council Chamber

The Information Fair will take place inside the Great Hall

Visit www.mississauga.ca/mayorslevee for more information

Photo Opportunity*

2:30 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Mayor and Members of Council

4 p.m. – Mayor Crombie participating in the public skate on the Mississauga Celebration Square ice rink

*All times in the agenda are approximate.

Background

The Mayor’s Levee is a tradition that dates back to the 18th century, during the reign of King Louis XIV. To show the sovereign belonged to the people, the King would invite only gentlemen to enter his bedroom on New Year’s Day where they would watch him wake up and begin serving the public. The Royal Governor of New France later brought this custom to Canada.



