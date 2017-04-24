Celebrating Cricket Programs in Durham Schools

Whitby – On Thursday, there was much excitement for young cricket players as the 2017 CGMA School Cricket Tournament was launched, and school cricket teams who had participated in last year’s event were recognized for their achievements. Durham District School Board (DDSB) Director Lisa Miller and Andrew Harding, CEO of the Management Accounting Unit of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants were on hand for the official ceremony.

Joining the festivities were local MPP Lorne Coe, John Stafford, Chair of the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) local Grant Review Team, Mayor Don Mitchell and Mahes Wickramasinghe, Chief Corporate Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. At the event, MPP Coe and Stafford officially congratulated CIMA on the work it’s doing as a result of receiving a three-year, $65,100 OTF grant in 2015 that’s enabled it to make cricket more accessible for young people in Durham Region, by helping with the costs of equipment and coaching.

“I am pleased that this grant has been provided, adding to the range of recreational opportunities available to young people in our community. It will support programs that improve young people’s quality of life, increase their chances for achievement, and promote healthy relationships.” – Lorne Coe, MPP for Whitby-Oshawa

The DDSB School Cricket program was launched in partnership with CIMA in 2015 and the program has helped introduced cricket in over 50 DDSB schools.

“DDSB Cricket program showcases the power of community partnerships and how it can be used to provide positive experiences to our students,” said Lisa Miller. “I am delighted to see so many of DDSB’s young cricketers receiving cricket awards today for excellence in cricket.”

“We take pride in the great volunteer contribution of our members world-wide” said Andrew Harding. “I am pleased to hear of the tremendous success of this program, that has positively impacted on the lives of school children from Durham”

Last year’s tournament winners and runners-up were as follows.

High Schools (Outdoor) Champions: J. Clarke Richardson Collegiate

Runner-up: Pine Ridge Secondary School

High Schools (Indoor) Champions: Sinclair Secondary School

Runner-up: J. Clarke Richardson Collegiate

Spirt of Cricket Awards: Dunbarton High School and Henry Street High School

2016 Middle Schools Champions: Chris Hadfield Public School

Runner-up: Nottingham Public School

Spirt of Cricket Awards: Michaëlle Jean Public School & Vimy Ridge Public School

