Century 21 President Christmas Dinner Gala Raises $7,200 for Charity

BRAMPTON – Spreading the holiday cheer with friends and family at the annual Christmas gala held recently at Chandni Banquet Hall in Brampton, Century 21 President Realty Brokerage Inc. extended support to Easter Seals Canada, Seva Food Bank and raised $7,200 as donations. The donations were part of organization’s aim to support several charity initiatives for a stronger community. The event was a huge success and everyone enjoyed a beautiful evening full of fun and lots of sumptuous food. The event was attended by many dignitaries including Mayor of Brampton, Linda Jeffery, MP Raj Grewal, Gurpreet Dhillon, City Councillor Brampton Wards 9 and 10, Larry Cerqua, President Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), and Gareth Jones, Vice President Real Estate Institute of Canada among others. Speaking on the occasion, Gurcharan Garry Bhaura, Broker of Record, said: “Associated with a global brand we take pride in providing the highest level of service to each one of our customers.With our brand new luxury office located at 80 Maritime Ontario Blvd, we are looking to cater to all the real estate needs of our clients with cutting edge technology and an exceptional team that delivers excellent services. This past year we raised $7,200 to help support charity initiatives of Easter Seals Canada and Seva Food Bank to build a stronger community together.” Susan Smith, Senior Manager of Provincial Development Easter Seals Ontario added: “We were so pleased to have been invited to attend the Century 21 President Realty gala dinner. The generosity of the agents who collected funds in support of the Easter Seals Canada is heart warming. It is wonderful to have such caring and compassionate friends in the community.”





