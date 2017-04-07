City of Mississauga Announces New Director of Enforcement

The City of Mississauga has selected Sam Rogers as the new Director of Enforcement effective May 1, 2017 following a hiring competition. Rogers has been the City’s Manager of Security Services since 2015.

“I am pleased to welcome Sam to the Transportation and Works leadership team,” said Geoff Wright, Commissioner, Transportation and Works. “Sam brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in by-law enforcement as well as security and service delivery; great assets for his new role managing the City’s Enforcement Division.”

Reporting to the Commissioner, Transportation and Works, Rogers will be responsible for managing all business functions of the Enforcement Division including overseeing services and operations for Animal Services, Compliance and Licensing, Mobile Licencing and Parking Enforcement.

In his previous role with the City of Mississauga, Rogers was the Manager of Security Services responsible for Security Operations, Transit Enforcement, Prevention Services and Security Systems. Prior to joining the City Rogers was a Senior Manager, Global Protective Services at Scotiabank. He is a retired Major in the Canadian Armed Forces and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009. Rogers holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in international business from Bishop’s University.





Related posts: