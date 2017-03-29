City of Mississauga Wins Municipality of the Year Award

The City has been recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario (FEO) as the 2017 Municipality of the Year. This award acknowledges the best in municipal leadership, festivals and event partnerships in Ontario.

“The City of Mississauga is committed to offering our residents the highest quality of events, programs and experiences possible,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “We are honoured to receive this award which further emphasizes our dedication to becoming a dynamic, global city focused on creativity and innovation.”

The City’s Culture and Recreation Divisions submitted an application to FEO for the Municipality of the Year Award in November 2016. The award was accepted by City staff during an awards gala in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, March 3, 2017.

“We believe festivals and events allow us to celebrate our traditions, share our unique culture and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors,” said Paul Mitcham, Commissioner, Community Services. “In 2016, Mississauga’s outdoor venues operated at maximum capacity while we hosted many hugely successful events including the 2016 Ontario Summer Games. So, to be recognized as Municipality of the Year by Festivals and Events Ontario is an award we are most proud of.”

FEO offers this award in three population categories: less than 50,000; 50,000 to 150,000; and more than 150,000. The City won in the 150,000+ category.

“With the opening of Mississauga Celebration Square in 2011, Streetsville Village Square in 2015, our Festival and Celebrations grant program and an ongoing commitment to Sport and Tourism, the City is working to maintain an environment in which festivals and events can thrive,” added Mitcham. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the event organizers who produce amazing events throughout the city. There are several that were also honored with FEO awards and many more that continue to add to the vibrancy and popularity of the high quality festivals and events held in Mississauga.”





