Conservative Party Candidates

Courtesy: Conservative Party of Canada's Official Facebook

Chris Alexander

Born in Toronto in 1968, educated at McGill, Laval and Oxford, Chris was a Canadian diplomat for eighteen years before being elected to Parliament in 2011 with PM Harper’s majority. He has served Canadians as Ambassador, MP, Parliamentary Secretary and Minister. He and his wife Hedvig have two daughters.

Maxime Bernier

Before entering politics, Maxime Bernier worked for several financial institutions before becoming VP of the Montreal Economic Institute in 2005. At Stephen Harper’s request, he ran for the CPC in 2006 and was elected MP for Beauce. He is the father of two girls.

Steven Blaney

Elected for the first time in 2006 and re-elected three times, Steven Blaney was appointed Minister of Veterans Affairs in 2011 and Minister of Public Safety in 2013. He led the government’s efforts to fight terrorism and he also implemented measures to reduce administrative burdens for law-abiding firearms owners.

Michael Chong

Michael Chong is a fiscal conservative who lives on a farm in southern Ontario, with his wife Carrie, and their three boys, William, Alistair and Cameron. He served in cabinet and has been elected since 2004. Prior to his election, Michael worked in the private sector and co-founded Historica Canada.

Kellie Leitch

Kellie was elected as the MP for Simcoe-Grey in 2011 and served as a minister for Prime Minister Harper. Kellie has been a long-time activist in the Conservative Party since she was 14. Professionally, Kellie is a pediatric surgeon and still volunteers at the children’s hospital in Ottawa.

Pierre Lemieux

Pierre Lemieux has been serving Canadians for 30 years, first as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, followed by 10 years as the member of parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell. Pierre and his wife Audrey, are blessed with five children and two grandchildren. Pierre is fully bilingual.

Erin OToole

Erin, a married father of two, served in the Canadian Forces, practiced law, served as a Cabinet Minister, and now serves as the MP for Durham. He is a co-founder of the True Patriot Love Foundation, a national charity that honours the sacrifices of members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

Deepak Obhrai

Deepak will unify the voice of the Canadian people who want a Canada that embraces our Economic Strength; Unifies our similarities and celebrates our diversities; Creates an environment of success for our children and their future, and continues the true spirit of Canadian democracy through dialogue and Grassroots Policies.

Rick Peterson

Rick Peterson is a Vancouver-based, fluently bilingual businessman who runs his own business in the financial sector. His leadership platform is based on building a stronger economy, a safer country and a stronger party. Rick has been an active Conservative party member since 1986.

Lisa Raitt

Lisa has served as Minister of Transport, Labour and Natural Resources and Finance Critic. Graduate of St. FX University, Lisa holds a Masters in Science from Guelph University and was called to the bar in 1998, before becoming President and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority. Lisa is married and mother of two.

Andrew Scheer

Fluently bilingual, Andrew has served as the MP for Regina-Qu’Appelle for twelve years. Andrew was the youngest Speaker of the House of Commons in history. He helped lead Conservatives as the Opposition House Leader. Andrew and his wife Jill live and work in Regina, where they raise their five children.

Andrew Saxton

Andrew Saxton is a seasoned economic manager with 30 years of leadership experience in the private sector and government. He is a long-time Conservative and served in Parliament as MP from 2008 to 2015, and as Parliamentary Secretary to Treasury Board and Finance.

Brad Trost

Born, raised & homeschooled on a farm, Brad earned geophysics & economics degrees (UofS) and worked as a prospector before election as MP in 2004. He organized Energy Caucus, and sat on Natural Resources ctte (10 yrs) & PPLC (since ’04). He & Gerelt, his wife, have a daughter, Isabel.



