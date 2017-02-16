COUNCILLOR GURPREET DHILLON DISAGREES WITH $4.4M FUNDING FOR NEW LRT ROUTE STUDIES

Courtesy: Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon's Twitter

BRAMPTON, ON – At Wednesday’s City of Brampton Public Works meeting, Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon voted against the city spending an additional $4.4 million to study two alternative routes to the Hurontario-Main LRT.

The two routes selected were the Kennedy and McLaughlin options which were previously rejected by staff, and do not include the additional $200 million guaranteed provincial funding that the HMLRT did.

“These two options will push jobs away from the downtown, do not take a university site into account, and it will be a minimum of 8-10 years before anyone can step onto a LRT north of Steeles” said Councillor Dhillon. “The residents of Brampton are fed up with wasted time and tax dollars.”

Councillor Dhillon, whose June motion to add up to 25,000 more jobs and increase employment lands, also emphasized the importance of listening to the employment needs of our youth.

“Our youth are demanding we build a future ready city, and that includes strong transit.”







