COUNCILLOR GURPREET DHILLON WARNS RESIDENTS OF MISINFORMATION ON BRAMPTON UNIVERSITY

Courtesy: Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon's Twitter

BRAMPTON, ON – On Tuesday, March 14th, the Province of Ontario announced that the first phase for interest in the Brampton University application process is complete, and that Ryerson University’s bid will be the proposal being reviewed going forward. Ryerson, a champion in diversity, entrepreneurship and innovation, has expressed interest in a long term partnership with both the City of Brampton, and Sheridan College as per the Province’s requirement. The two other municipalities where universities have been announced will also have college partners: Markham with York University and Seneca College, and Milton with Laurier University and Conestoga College. Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon, a member of the Blue Ribbon Committee, noted Brampton’s “bedroom city” reputation, where nearly 70% of residents leave the city to go to work, and a vast majority of students leave to go to university. “After years of failure and mismanagement from previous Councils, whose focus was primarily building houses, we are finally seeing the progress the residents of Brampton deserve,” said Councillor Dhillon. “This council has already approved a new jobs strategy, which includes creating more employment lands, and on our way to bringing a world class university.” Councillor Dhillon also warned residents of misinformation being spread for “political gain”, including a rumour that Sheridan will become the University. “False information has begun to spread by potential 2018 municipal election candidates, as well past failed candidates,” said Councillor Dhillon. “We must continue to move forward, together in a positive manner, and build a city that is future ready for our youth. We cannot afford to look backwards now.”



