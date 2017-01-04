Daily talk show on elections in 5 Indian states only on Channel Y
DESK REPORT/MISSISSAUGA – With elections in five Indian states
just weeks away now, Channel Y has planned a number of talk shows
to know ground realities there. The five states are Punjab with 117
seats, Uttar Pradesh with 403 seats, Uttarakhand with 70 seats, Goa
with 40 seats and Manipur with 60 seats. The channel will hold discussions
and seek opinion of experts to know where each party stands
and who has a better chance to emerge as victorious in each state.
Conducted by Yudhvir Jaswal, CEO and Group Editor of YMedia, the
channel will be holding daily live shows from 7pm to 9pm. Discussion on
assembly elections is going to be interactive and the community will get the
chance to participate in the show and present their thoughts. So do not miss to
watch these election specials every day, only on Channel Y.