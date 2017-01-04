Daily talk show on elections in 5 Indian states only on Channel Y

DESK REPORT/MISSISSAUGA – With elections in five Indian states

just weeks away now, Channel Y has planned a number of talk shows

to know ground realities there. The five states are Punjab with 117

seats, Uttar Pradesh with 403 seats, Uttarakhand with 70 seats, Goa

with 40 seats and Manipur with 60 seats. The channel will hold discussions

and seek opinion of experts to know where each party stands

and who has a better chance to emerge as victorious in each state.

Conducted by Yudhvir Jaswal, CEO and Group Editor of YMedia, the

channel will be holding daily live shows from 7pm to 9pm. Discussion on

assembly elections is going to be interactive and the community will get the

chance to participate in the show and present their thoughts. So do not miss to

watch these election specials every day, only on Channel Y.



