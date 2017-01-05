Deadline approaching for Canada Summer Jobs funding

MP Sonia Sidhu urges local businesses to apply before January 20

Brampton – The deadline is fast approaching for Brampton business owners and not-for-profit groups to apply for federal funding to hire a student this summer. Canada Student Jobs, the federal program which provides up to 100% of hourly wages for summer students, is accepting applications until January 20. The goal is to allow for students to begin employment as early as May 2017.

Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu is encouraging those eligible in Brampton to apply soon and help create jobs for local youth in the community.

“Canada Summer Jobs is a great opportunity for small business owners and not-for-profit organizations in Brampton to hire students over the summer months,” MP Sidhu said. “Small businesses will receive up to 50% of the hourly wages paid to students, and not-for-profits will receive up to 100% of the cost of hourly wages. Hiring students gives them excellent work experience, helps our businesses and grows the local economy.”

Last year, Brampton South businesses created 167 jobs for young people in the riding, and MP Sidhu said she hopes to see even more opportunities opened for Brampton youth this year.

More information about Canada Summer Jobs, including the eligibility criteria and application guide, is available on the Service Canada website (Canada.ca/en/employment- social-development/services/ funding/youth-summer-job) or at the nearest Service Canada Office.





Related posts: