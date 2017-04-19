Disqualified Punjabi Driver Arrested With Over Three Times the Legal Limit of Alcohol

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton – On Monday April 17, 2017 at 12:01 p.m., Peel Regional Police received numerous calls for service reporting a collision between a Go Transit bus and a transport truck, without a trailer. Police responded to the area of Dixie Road and Steeles Avenue East in the City of Brampton.

The Go Transit Bus had approximately 30 passengers on board at the time of the collision and there were no reported injuries.

Peel Regional Police arrested a 37 year old male from Brampton. Sarwan SINGH had over three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system and has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Excess Blood Alcohol, Fail to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, Drive While Disqualified, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

SINGH was held for a bail hearing appeared at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.



