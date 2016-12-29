Don’t give Majithia another chance by voting Congress- Kejriwal

Kejriwal lead a huge road show in favor of Shergill in Majitha

Chavinda Devi, December 29, 2016

“AAP is the only hope for Punjab and voters of Majitha must vote for Himmat Singh Shergill to learn a lesion to Bikram Majithia and write a new chapter in the history of Punjab.” Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while leading a huge road show in Majitha said this.

Addressing the people at Chavinda Devi Kejriwal said that voting for Congress is like voting for Majithia as it will divide the votes and help Majithia directly. He said that Bikram Majithia is responsible for ruining live of youth of Punjab and he must be put in jail.

Kejriwal said that there is a great response to AAP in state and People of Majitha will also join the revolution by defeating drug lord Majithia.

“Majithia is nephew of Captain Amrinder and this is the reason that Congress put a weak candidate against Majithia in every election. The candidate who contested against Majithia in 2007 elections could not even save his deposit.” said Kejriwal.

“AAP is going to expose the friendly match between Majithia and his uncle Amrinder so we have fielded one of our strongest candidate Himmat Singh Shergill from Majitha this time. The plan of Captain and Badals to loot the state in terms will not be fulfilled.” Kejriwal said.

The road show was started after paying respect at Gurdwara Ber Sahib at village Boparai. Kejriwal was accompanied by Candidate Himmat Singh Shergill, Punjab Convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich, Punjab Incharge Sanjay Singh and other leaders. Road show passed through village Mattewal, Tahli Sahib, Fattu Bheela, shehjada, Chavinda Devi, Kathunangal, Tarpai, Sham Nagar, Mardi Kalan, Thariawala, Mardi Khurad, Kotla Sultan Singh, Athwal, Hamja, Rodi, Majitha and reached Nagkalan in the evening.



