Drug Investigation Yields Half a Million in Drugs and a Loaded Firearm
Peel– In December, 2016, officers from the Major Drugs and Vice Unit commenced an investigation into the trafficking of cocaine within the Region of Peel and the Greater Toronto Area.
On April 4, 2017, George GOULBOURNE and Leon MITCHELL were arrested without incident in the City of Toronto. The arrested males were found to be in possession of 4.2 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $418,500. The investigation continued with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the City of Toronto. Officers recovered a loaded 40-calibre firearm and arrested a female, Abie MILLER. The following have been charged in this investigation.
George GOULBOURNE, a 38 year old male from the City of Mississauga is charged with:
- Possession for the Purpose – Cocaine
Abie MILLER, a 39 year old female from the City of Toronto is charged with:
- Unauthorized Possession of A Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited Weapon
- Careless Storage of A Firearm
- Possession of Prohibited Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Leon MITCHELL, a 56 year old male from the City of Toronto is charged with:
- Unauthorized Possession of A Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited Weapon
- Careless Storage of A Firearm
- Possession of Prohibited Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession for the Purpose – Cocaine
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – Cocaine
GOULBOURNE and MITCHELL were held pending a bail hearing to appear at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on April 5, 2017. MILLER was released on a Promise To Appear with a first court date of April 8, 2017.