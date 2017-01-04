Elderly female in serious condition after being hit by vehicle

DESK REPORT/ONTARIO – An elderly woman walking her dog was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of St. Lawrence Market on Tuesday morning. She was rushed to the hospital as she sustained life threatening injuries. Toronto police informs it received a call for a pedestrian who was hit by a speeding vehicle near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade around 7:15am. Though the dog along with its latch is missing but the vehicle that hit the old woman remained at the scene. The road was closed by police for a short while but was opened later. Police is constantly urging motorists to slow down in crowded and residential areas, however only a handful pay heed to those requests.



