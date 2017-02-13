Extremely rare classics in the spotlight at 2017 AutoShow

TORONTO, Ont. (February 13, 2017) — The Castrol name has been synonymous with premium quality, high performance and leading edge technology in motor oils and automotive lubricants since 1899. Throughout its history Castrol has been committed to championship motorsport around the world. Castrol EDGE, Castrol’s best synthetic oil is three times stronger against viscosity breakdown than the leading synthetic and leading conventional oils. The unique titanium technology physically changes the way oil behaves under extreme pressures, doubling its film strength and preventing oil from breaking down and reducing friction to maximize engine performance. When it comes to presenting the finest performance cars around, it’s understandable why Castrol would lead the charge of featuring these beauties in the aptly named, Castrol Alley, only at the 2017 AutoShow.

They can be seen flexing their muscle regularly on TV in their “Legendary Motorcar” show on Discovery’s Velocity Channel as well as BNN in Canada. In each episode, Legendary Motorcar Company of Halton Hills, Ont., buys, sells and restores some of the finest and rarest classic, muscle, exotic and performance cars on the planet.

But car buffs now have the chance to see the pristine beasts restored by Legendary Motorcar Company in the flesh at the 2017 Canadian International AutoShow in Castrol Alley — and to meet some of the highly skilled auto aficionados who brought the cars back to their former glory.

Castrol Alley with Legendary Motorcar Company on the 700 level of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s South Building will celebrate the Golden Age of North American auto manufacturing, featuring iconic classics owned, restored and showcased by and for Canadian muscle lovers.

“It’s amazing to see fantastic cars from decades ago that have been brought back to life and look like they just rolled out of the factory,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “You can really appreciate the artistry that went into designing them years ago, as well as the skill and commitment it takes to restore them.”

Legendary Motorcar Company opened its doors in 1985 and quickly earned the respect of serious car collectors across North America for its sales and restoration expertise with the many national show-winning cars that rolled out of the shop. More than three decades later, the state-of-the-art facility has grown to become one of the world’s top collector car sales and restoration companies.

The shop is bringing 10 cars from their collection to Castrol Alley as a small sample, offering a taste of their restoration capabilities and their world-class inventory.

“Visitors who stop by our display area will get a chance to take a little trip back in time and see some iconic classic cars that you rarely ever get to see in Canada,” says Gary Klutt of Legendary Motorcar Company.

The pros at Legendary Motorcar Company will also lend their expertise to the AutoShow’s Muscle Car Matchup contest, which invited muscle car lovers from across the country to enter their rides in an online competition. After weeks of campaigning and online voting, the eight finalists will be featured in Castrol Alley during the AutoShow’s 10-day run.

Legendary Motorcar Company will appraise the vehicles on camera for a future television show before the lucky Grand Prize winner is announced on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Make sure to stop by Castrol Alley for a trip back in time to see some of the most incredible collector cars from decades gone by.

See backgrounder below for images of the muscle cars of Castrol Alley.

To download hi-res images, please click here.

The Canadian International AutoShow will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre between February 17th and 26th. Please visit autoshow.ca for more information. Follow us on Instagram @cdnintlautoshow, chat with us on Snapchat at autoshowcanada, Like us on Facebook and join the conversation on Twitter @autoshowcanada with the hashtags #AutoShowOhCanada and #CIAS2017.

Media interested in attending the AutoShow can register at www.autoshow.ca/media- registration.

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country’s largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. Boasting more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles, the 2017 AutoShow is helping celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by showcasing Canadian collectors in each feature of the show. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.autoshow.ca.



