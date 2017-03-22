Federal Conservative leadership race gets ugly: GTA Punjabi community asks questions

TORONTO – The Federal Conservative leadership race gets ugly as there have been accusations of vote buying. This has put GTA’s Punjabi community in a fix who are questioning the accusations. Earlier on a prominent Punjabi leader alerted party officials about suspected membership signings. Theparty held a review and removed 1,351 people from its membership list. After that Maxium Bernier’s

campaign provided a section of press with a sworn affidavit alleging one of O’Leary’s key organizers from the Punjabi community in Brampton, offered to pay for party membership. Bernier camp has called O’Leary a hypocrite as Bernier has denied his campaign was involved in vote buying. As per Globe & Mail newspaper six Punjabi community members swore an affidavit on Sunday alleging that they were offered to pay for their

memberships. According to the party’s rules a membership should be purchased by an individual using either personal cheques or personal credit cards. However, the O’Leary camp has denied any misdoing in this regard and the key Punjabi O’Leary associate has said he will defend his reputation through legal means. YMedia tried to contact them several times but those calls were never returned. None of the allegations have

been proven in court.



