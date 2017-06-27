Fireworks Safety – What you Need to Know Before Canada Day
Fireworks – Put Safety First
- · Read the instructions, cautions and warnings on each firework item.
- · DO NOT smoke around the fireworks.
- · For a good launching site, bury the fireworks up to half its length in the ground or in a pail or box filled with earth or sand.
- · Check the direction of the wind and set up the fireworks display so that the direction of the wind is blowing away from spectators.
- · Always have a bucket of sand, a supply of water and a working fire extinguisher on hand.
- Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.
- Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.
- Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks.
- Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.
- Keep sparklers away from children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns.
