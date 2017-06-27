Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Fireworks Safety – What you Need to Know Before Canada Day 

fireworks

Fireworks – Put Safety First

 

  • ·         Read the instructions, cautions and warnings on each firework item.
  • ·         DO NOT smoke around the fireworks.
  • ·         For a good launching site, bury the fireworks up to half its length in the ground or in a pail or box filled with earth or sand.
  • ·         Check the direction of the wind and set up the fireworks display so that the direction of the wind is blowing away from spectators.
  • ·         Always have a bucket of sand, a supply of water and a working fire extinguisher on hand.
  • Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.
  • Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.
  • Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks.
  • Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.
  • Keep sparklers away from children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns.

 

Additional tips can be found here: http://www7.mississauga.ca/documents/fire/FireworksColouredPoster.pdf

