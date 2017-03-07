Five Ways to Keep the Kids Busy During March Break

March Break is just around the corner, but don’t worry if you still need plans for the kids. We’ve got five, fun activities to keep the kids busy for the week. Make the most of this holiday and try out these family-friendly options in Mississauga.

REGISTER FOR A CAMP

Register for one of the many different March Break camps that the City offers. From art camps and junior camps to sport camps, there are several different themes to choose from where your child is sure to enjoy a week of fun and adventure. If your kids want more variety of art and creative camps, make sure to check out the Creative Camp: Art Break or the Creative Camp: Dance & Play All Day March Break options. Space is limited so please register early.

ENJOY A BOOK, MOVIE OR DROP-IN PROGRAM

Keep warm and dry this winter by visiting one of the city’s libraries. Sign up for one of the March Break drop-in programs like a magic show, LEGO“TM” club or a science workshop. You can also pick up a book or movie to kick back and enjoy with the kids at home.

GO FOR A FUN SWIM

Make a splash with the kids! Pack up your swimsuits, goggles and towels, and head out to one of the city’s community centres to enjoy a fun swim. River Grove Community Centre has a two-story triple loop, red water slide that’s sure to be your kid’s favourite.

PICK AN INDOOR RINK

Grab your hat and mitts, lace up your skates and get the whole family together to enjoy a few laps at one of the city’s many indoor skating rinks.

MAPLE MAGIC AT THE BRADLEY MUSEUM

Any maple syrup fans out there? Mississauga’s favourite maple tradition is back for March Break. Visit the Bradley Museum for Maple Magic. Children can learn how to tap a tree and follow the sap lines to the Bradley House kitchen. They’ll be able to feast their eyes on magical maple treats. With games, nature walks and family activities, there’s no better way to soak up some Canadian heritage.





