Flashy Forward Zion Back With Beast for 2017-18 Season

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are proud to announce that Ottawa native and U-Sports standout Mitch Zion will be returning to the Beast for the upcoming 2017-18 ECHL season.

Zion, 25, appeared in 24 games for Brampton over the course of the last two seasons and quickly established himself as a flashy skater with skill to match.

He first appeared in a Beast uniform following his final season at Carleton University in 2016-17. In nine games played, he quickly made an impact, scoring a goal and adding four assists for five points.

His speed, skill and work ethic earned the 5’10″ forward a second contract with the Beast for the 2016-17 ECHL season, but injuries got the best of Zion, as he only appeared in 15 contests, scoring a pair of goals and adding one assist and two penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro and joining the Beast, Zion enjoyed a three seasons at Carleton University in Ottawa between 2013 and 2016, appearing in 77 career games for the Ravens, scoring an impressive 21 goals to accompany his 34 assists.

Back for his third season at the Powerade Centre in Brampton, Zion is healthy and excited to make a big impact in 2017-18.

“I’m extremely excited for another season in Brampton,” Zion said.

“The team had such an unbelievable year last season and I want to be a part of a winning team and a winning culture again. I’m very thankful that Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk and the staff saw my potential. Last year was a difficult year and I have a lot to prove this year. It made sense for me to come back and I look forward to helping the team and getting back to playing to the best of my abilities.”

Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk is the first to admit that the start to Zion’s career has been a little bumpy on account of his injuries but he still believes in his ability to be an impactful player in the ECHL.

“Mitch Zion had a tough year,” Chaulk said. “We were excited with how he came in out of school and he performed really well during his first nine games. He has rehabbed hard and is in for a big summer so we’re excited to really see what he can do.”

